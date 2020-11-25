Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel found illegal again after reassessment

USA all-rounder Nisarg Patel's bowling action has been found illegal for the second time in an independent assessment and he remains suspended from international cricket, the game's governing body (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Patel, who has played eight ODIs and four T20Is, was suspended from bowling in February and had undergone reassessment on his action but it was deemed illegal again.

"The latest assessment revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Patel's bowling action was still above the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted in the ICC regulations," the ICC said in a statement.

READ | Amir motivated to regain his place in Pakistan squad after New Zealand snub

The 32-year-old was reported for his action following the ICC Men's World Cup League 2 fixture between Oman and USA in Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 11 earlier this year.

The ICC said "Patel can apply for a reassessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the Regulations."