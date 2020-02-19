Brett Lee: India, Australia most impressive teams in Women’s T20 World Cup

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee feels host Australia and India are the leading contenders in the upcoming Women's World T20 in Australia.

India has failed to go past the semifinals stage in its three knockouts appearances (2009, 2010 and 2018) while Australia's the defending champion.

“The first game at the Sydney Showground between Australia and India could set a tone for the tournament, with a match-up between two of the most impressive teams in the game,” Lee said.

“These grounds are among the best in the world, for both players and fans, and the power and artistry that comes with women’s cricket will be fantastic to watch,” he added.

“Each game and ground will provide a brilliant spectacle but there is something even more special about the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the home of my first five-wicket haul on Test debut for Australia.”

Talking about the Indian team, Lee said he would be following the side’s progress keenly.

“With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we’ll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament,” he said.

”...if the tournament can reach its predicted new heights, then the sky is the limit,” he added.

Lee said he has been pleasantly surprised by the growth of women’s cricket world over.

”...women’s cricket has continued to pleasantly surprise me and proven that these challenges are achievable.

“Whether it’s at the MCG or the venues around Australia, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is a chance to be a part of history, creating memories which will stay with people for generations,” he said.