India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI rankings for bowlers after a career-best haul of six for 19 that helped India romp to a 10-wicket victory in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday.

Also Read India trumps Pakistan, climbs to third in latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings. Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other Indian bowlers to have attained top ranking.

Also Read South Africa’s ODI World Cup hopes in doubt as Australia series cancelled

In the men's T20I rankings for batters, India's Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his valiant 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England. Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while Mehidy Hasan (up two places to 15th), England’s Chris Jordan (up six places to 18th) and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th) are others in the top 20. Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) have also progressed.