Jasprit Bumrah to miss India’s ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds, according to a report in PTI. Bumrah has been out of action since September because of a stress reaction in his back. But his recovery had gone satisfactorily, according to the BCCI, which had initially included him in the squad for Sri Lanka ODIs.

India plays three ODIs against Sri Lanka on January 10, 12 and 15, after the three-T20I series that began on January 3.

Bumrah had been ruled out of the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup with a back stress fracture. He had earlier pulled out of India’s T20 series against South Africa with a back issue.

“We spoke to a lot of the specialists about his injuries, but we did not get a decent response,” captain Rohit Sharma had said at the time of Bumrah’s exclusion from the World Cup squad. “This World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is only 27-28, there is a lot of cricket in front of him.

“So, we can’t take such a risk. All the specialists we spoke to were of the same opinion. There is a lot of cricket ahead of him, he will play a lot more and help India win matches. There is no doubt that he will be missed.”