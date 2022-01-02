CAB confirms few Bengal players have tested positive for COVID-19

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has convened an Emergency Apex Council on Tuesday, January 4, to review the current Covid-19 situation and take necessary decisions pertaining to conducting local tournaments (First Division, Second Division and District tournaments) at present.

The CAB has decided to put on hold, all local tournaments currently underway, till the Emergency Apex Council meeting is held. The CAB will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate decisions from time to time.

The Association is also taking immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket.

"Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RTPCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure", said CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly.

The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard."