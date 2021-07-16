CAB takes action after 65 players found with disputed documents

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday announced that it will bring stringent actions to effect regarding its 'Document Verification Process' after 65 players were found with disputed documents.



The CAB's Apex Council meeting held in the presence of president Avishek Dalmiya and secretary Snehashis Ganguly ratified the steps to be taken by the association in this regard.



Of the 65 players identified, 45 players have been withheld from further participation till resolution of the disputes. The matter has been referred to the Ombudsman and numerous measures are set to be introduced to ensure a fool-proof system.

The players will be given an opportunity to present their clarification before the Ombudsman. The CAB has also planned to create a unique biometric code for the players. The Council also decided to ensure that all players over the age of 18 have to be vaccinated before the commencement of the season



"We had said before that there would be a zero tolerance policy on document fraud. After thorough investigation by the Verification Cell created for this purpose 65 players were found with disputed documents. Another round of verification process will take place prior to the commencement of the next season," said Mr Avishek Dalmiya.

"We will not tolerate any disputed documents in any form. We have set up detailed measures to nip any such effort in the bud. Further measures are being considered and a strict vigil kept on the system to prevent future frauds. Stern steps will be taken against those found guilty," said Mr Snehashis Ganguly.