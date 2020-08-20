Cricket Cricket CPL 2020: Nepal hero Lamichhane helps Pakistan's Asif Ali with English translation Ali starred in Jamaica Tallawahs’ five-wicket win over St. Lucia Zouks. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 27 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 18:07 IST Jamaica Tallawahs leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane picked up the wicket of Najibullah Zadran and returned with figures of 1/23. - TWITTER/ @Sandeep25 Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 18:07 IST Nepal spin star Sandeep Lamichhane set a precedent for the spirit of cricket when he helped Pakistan batsman Asif Ali with English translation at the presentation ceremony of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 on Thursday.At the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Ali starred in Jamaica Tallawahs’ five-wicket win over St. Lucia Zouks. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 27 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. Asif Ali and Carlos Brathwaite shake hands after finishing the game on Thursday. - CPL T20 When asked by the presenter on his experience at the CPL, Ali replied via Lamichhane, “I am very happy to be at the CPL and the conditions are not that different from Pakistan,” he said, while admitting he is trying to improve his English.“He can understand but he feels a bit uncomfortable when he has to talk or reply to a call of ours,” added Lamichhane on his behalf.READ| CPL 2020 LIVE score: St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents Even Lamichhane had a good day in office. He picked up the crucial wicket of Najibullah Zadran and maintained a healthy economy of 5.80 — the best among all bowlers in his side.Off the field, he became a bigger hero for the Pakistan and Nepal fans on social media.Among Indian players, one notable example is W.V. Raman who had acted as an interpreter for team-mate Narendra Hirwani in the tour of New Zealand in 1990. He had even translated a broadcaster’s questions from English to Hindi even though his native tongue was Tamil.To read our latest Magazine ebook: click here Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos