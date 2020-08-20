CPL 2020: Nepal hero Lamichhane helps Pakistan's Asif Ali with English translation

Nepal spin star Sandeep Lamichhane set a precedent for the spirit of cricket when he helped Pakistan batsman Asif Ali with English translation at the presentation ceremony of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 on Thursday.

At the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Ali starred in Jamaica Tallawahs’ five-wicket win over St. Lucia Zouks. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 27 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match.

Asif Ali and Carlos Brathwaite shake hands after finishing the game on Thursday. - CPL T20

When asked by the presenter on his experience at the CPL, Ali replied via Lamichhane, “I am very happy to be at the CPL and the conditions are not that different from Pakistan,” he said, while admitting he is trying to improve his English.

“He can understand but he feels a bit uncomfortable when he has to talk or reply to a call of ours,” added Lamichhane on his behalf.

Even Lamichhane had a good day in office. He picked up the crucial wicket of Najibullah Zadran and maintained a healthy economy of 5.80 — the best among all bowlers in his side.

Off the field, he became a bigger hero for the Pakistan and Nepal fans on social media.

Among Indian players, one notable example is W.V. Raman who had acted as an interpreter for team-mate Narendra Hirwani in the tour of New Zealand in 1990. He had even translated a broadcaster’s questions from English to Hindi even though his native tongue was Tamil.

