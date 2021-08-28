CPL 2021: Russell fires fifty in 14 balls as Jamaica Tallawahs thrash Kings

Records tumbled at Warner Park as the Jamaica Tallawahs destroyed the Saint Lucia Kings by 120 runs to register the biggest win in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history on Friday.

The Tallawahs contributed throughout, but it was Andre Russell's fifty from just 14 balls that created another CPL record.

The Kings had to chase a mammoth target of 256 runs to win the game. They never really found partnerships that would see them get close to the Tallawahs efforts. The Tallawahs were put in to bat by the Kings and were given a lightning start thanks to Kennar Lewis who smashed 48 runs from just 22 balls in an innings that included five massive sixes.

Lewis was well supported by Chadwick Walton. Walton opened his shoulders soon after Lewis was dismissed by Roston Chase.

CPL 2021: Hetmyer fifty guides Guyana to victory over Knight Riders

The Tallawahs lost Walton for 47 but that did not slow them down with runs coming from Haider Ali and Rovman Powell. The finishing touches to a fantastic Jamaica batting performance came from Russell who scored at a strike rate of 357.14.

The power with which Russell struck the ball was nothing short of remarkable with the Kings bowlers unable to find an answer to his brutal hitting.

When the Kings innings got underway, there were some lusty blows from Rahkeem Cornwall, but then wickets began to fall regularly. The Kings lost Cornwall and Faf du Plessis in the first over, and by the end of the powerplay they were 66/6, and all chances of an improbable win were gone.

It was CPL debutant Migael Pretorius, who was the star with the ball for the Tallawahs with figures of 4/32. The only standout batsman was the in-form Tim David who made 56 from 28. He was sadly lacking support as the Kings stumbled to 135 all out.