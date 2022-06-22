CPL to launch new 60-ball tournament 'The 6ixty' in August

The Caribbean Premier League will launch 'The 6ixty' - a T10 tournament from August 24 to 28 in St Kitts.

The tournament will be held immediately before the CPL season, and will feature matches between all six men's franchises and three women's teams.

While it will be predominantly a T10 tournament, there will be some unique features - each batting team will have six wickets, rather than 10. The teams batting can 'unlock' a floating third powerplay over by slamming two sixes in the first two-over powerplays.

The teams will bowl five consecutive overs from each end, rather than switching ends after each over, and most importantly, if a team fails to bowl its 10 overs within 45 minutes, a fielder will be removed for the final six deliveries.

READ | Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka women's T20Is and ODIs?

Ricky Skerritt, Cricket West Indies president, said: "The 6ixty has come about because of a close collaboration between CPL and CWI which is the way forward. I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment that it is going to bring to the fans."

Pete Russell, CPL CEO, said: "There will be world-class men's and women's cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket."