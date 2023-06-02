Magazine

Former skipper Hooper joins West Indies coaching team

Cricket West Indies said on Thursday that Hooper and Barbadian Floyd Reifer had been named as assistant coaches to Sammy with former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin also joining the staff.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 07:32 IST , Miami

AFP
Carl Hooper will join the West Indies side as an assistant to head coach Daren Sammy.
Carl Hooper will join the West Indies side as an assistant to head coach Daren Sammy. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
infoIcon

Carl Hooper will join the West Indies side as an assistant to head coach Daren Sammy. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper has been appointed as assistant to new coach Daren Sammy as the Caribbean side prepares for its World Cup qualifying campaign.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Thursday that Hooper and Barbadian Floyd Reifer had been named as assistant coaches to Sammy with former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin also joining the staff.

Guyanese Hooper was the first player in the world to have scored 5,000 runs, taken 100 wickets, held 100 catches and received 100 caps in both ODIs and Tests. His record was later matched by South African Jacques Kallis.

An off-spinner and middle-order batter, Hooper played for West Indies from 1987 to 2003 but has mainly lived in Australia since retiring from the team.

He has coached in India and Dubai as well as with several franchises in the Caribbean Premier League.

“When I was initially approached by Daren about the potential opportunity, I immediately confirmed my interest, as I really want to help with the challenge and make a meaningful impact,” said Hooper.

“I firmly believe that it is time for West Indies Cricket to ascend, and I am confident in my ability, knowledge, and experience to aid in this endeavor,” he added.

The West Indies one day team is due to play three warm-up games in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

West Indies failed to qualify automatically and will now take part in the 10-team tournament to try and take one of the two remaining slots in the main event which will take place in India later in the year.

West Indies have been drawn in Group A, where they will face hosts Zimbabwe, United States, Netherlands, and Nepal.

CWI also announced its coaching staff for the test team which is being led by Jamaican Andre Coley.

Former West Indies players Kenny Benjamin, Stuart Williams and Rayon Griffith will work as Coley’s assistants.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
