CPL: Jamaica Tallawahs beats Saint Lucia Kings by 55 runs

Jamaica Tallawahs defeated Saint Lucia Kings by 55 runs to notch up their second consecutive win and keep their hopes of a knockout spot alive in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

The Kings remain in third place in the points table, with all teams having two more group matches left to play.

The Tallawahs got off to a lightning start thanks to another brutal inning from Kennar Lewis, who smashed 56 from just 24 balls. Lewis was well supported by Shamarh Brooks, as the Tallawahs reached 78/1 off their PowerPlay overs at the Warner Park.

While wickets fell through the Tallawahs innings, they managed to maintain a fast scoring rate with contributions from the middle order. It was Imad Wasim who pushed the Tallawahs past 200 with 10-ball innings worth 27 runs including three consecutive sixes off the 20th over.

The Kings' run chase started just as quickly with Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal both making quick-fire scores as they reached 79/1 off their first six overs.

CPL: Brandon King takes Guyana into top-4, Jamaica improves play-off chances

Roston Chase and Deyal put on 66 runs in just 32 balls but both fell in the space of two balls to Carlos Brathwaite to bring the Tallawahs back into the match.

Those two wickets gave the Tallawahs a lot more control as they squeezed the Kings in the middle overs with Brathwaite keeping things very tight.

The Tallawahs took two wickets in two balls twice more as the Kings chase petered out and the Tallawahs emerged victoriously.

In another match, Trinbago Knight Riders battled to a six-wicket victory over Barbados Royals.

The Knight Riders opted to field first, which looked like a good decision as the Barbados Royals were restricted to double figures. Opener Kyle Mayers was the only batsman who managed to score anything sizeable against a lethal Knight Riders bowling line-up.

With such a low total to chase, the Knight Riders would have fancied their chances but had an early scare, as they lost two wickets in the Power Play. However, Colin Munro eventually anchored them to victory.

CPL: Trinbago registers fourth win, Barbados keeps playoff hope alive

Barbados Royals shuffled their batting order in the last game to great success. So it was no surprise to see Mayers opening, once again, scoring a fluent 24 runs off 12 balls.

However, that was to be the highest score of the innings as Knight Riders used spin to undo the Royals. Kharry Pierre, Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine combined to take seven of the nine wickets that fell, including that of key batsmen- Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder and Azam Khan.

Trinbago Knight Riders started their chase by losing the wicket of Lendl Simmons to the pace of Mohammad Amir, which forced the team to play more cautiously.

Munro, Darren Bravo and Tim Seifert carefully compiled runs, and despite losing four wickets, it ended up being a comfortable win for the Knight Riders, thanks to Munro’s 41 not out.