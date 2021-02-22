Vaas resigns prior to Lankan team's departure for the Windies tour

Chaminda Vaas has resigned as Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach, just hours before the team's departure for the West Indies tour, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Monday.

The former fast bowler had replaced Australian David Saker, who resigned as the fast bowling coach due to personal reasons.

It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, based on personal monetary gain," the SLC statement read.

Read: Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad quits international cricket

Vaas, with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets is Sri Lanka's most successful pace bowlers and his sudden resignation ahead of a tour has not gone down well with the cricket board.

"It is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour, citing the administration’s refusal to accede to an unjustifiable demand for an increased (USD) remuneration...," SLC's statement also stated.

Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies begins with a three-match T20I series starting on March 4, followed by three ODIs and two Tests.