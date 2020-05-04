Coronavirus - Before life, cricket’s very small: Abhinav Mukund

These are challenging times for everyone. For those sportspersons, whose life-line is outdoor activity, the scenario during lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic can be suffocating.

However, former India opener Abhinav Mukund is at peace with himself. The only persons he has met during the lockdown are his parents and wife.

Mentally, he remains focussed but the 30-year Tamil Nadu batting mainstay is not desperate for cricket to resume.

“When people are dying or are in hospitals, when a pandemic has shut down the world, I think it would be selfish on my part to talk about cricket starting again. Before life, cricket’s very small,” he said.

READ| Current lockdown = Off-season life

And the socially aware Abhinav has been doing his bit. For instance he was recently on Instagram live to support the Garden of Peace Educational and Charitable Trust, run by his friend.

When floods ravaged Chennai in 2015, Abhinav along with Baba Aparajith and Indrajith visited waterlogged areas in a boat to distribute food, clothes and medicines.

And recently when he saw people around Amma Canteen near home, Abhinav got his friend to coordinate with former IPS officer and present MLA R. Nataraj to distribute free food at the outlet.

“As cricketers, we have some responsibility,” he said and added, several players, the BCCI, and the TNCA, have been making contributions during the ongoing crisis.

READ| Sunil Gavaskar: Much more to life than sports

Abhinav has not batted during the lockdown. “Cricket and batting much like driving is a motor skill. It will all come back.”

These days, he is content doing weights at home and running around his apartment complex to stay in shape. And he has consciously cut down on watching television or talking over the phone.

“I am reading the book, an auto-biography, called the ‘Reluctant Billionaire’ on how Dilip Shanghvi became the ‘richest’ self-made Indian billionaire,” he revealed.

READ| Lockdown diaries: We will learn to be better human beings, says Shikhar Dhawan

An avid reader, Abhinav also listens to relaxing music, even as he stays mentally sharp.

Strength of mind has been a major factor in this southpaw amassing 10, 258 first class runs at 47.93. And his last Test innings for India, at Galle in 2017, was 81. Sadly, he did not receive an opportunity subsequently.

Abhinav, though, comprehends the rhythm of life. And he waits even as he does his bit for the less fortunate around him.