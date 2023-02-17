Chetan Sharma steps down as India’s chief selector after sting operation

Chetan Sharma, the BCCI chairman of selectors of the senior men’s team, has stepped down from his position after being embroiled in an undercover TV sting operation.

Sharma had returned as head of the selection committee in January this year. Sharma, being the “seniormost Test cap” as prescribed in BCCI’s rulebook, had continued to be the chief selector for the third year in succession.

Sportstar understands that with an eye on maintaining an element of continuity, the CAC had preferred to retain Sharma at the helm.

Sharma, the pacer with 23 Test and 65 ODI caps, had been the chief selector since he was inducted into the panel in December 2020. With him at the helm, India has had disappointing campaigns in consecutive T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022.

Sharma’s exit means India’s selection panel now comprises Salil Ankola, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath. The BCCI is yet to appoint a new chairman.