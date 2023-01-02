Cricket

Chetan Sharma likely to continue as chief selector of Indian men’s cricket team

Besides Sharma and Harvinder Singh - the two members of the outgoing selection committee who had reapplied - Shiv Sundar Das, Amay Khurasiya, Ajay Ratra, Salil Ankola, S. Sharath and Connor Williams were also interviewed.

Amol Karhadkar
MUMBAI 02 January, 2023 21:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the senior men’s selection panel Chetan Sharma.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the senior men’s selection panel Chetan Sharma. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chairman of the senior men’s selection panel for the next term. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted interviews of the shortlisted candidates on Tuesday.

The CAC - comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape - interviewed 12 candidates on Tuesday. Sportstar could confirm eight candidates who appeared for the interview.

A BCCI insider confirmed to Sportstar that Sharma is the front-runner to continue for another term. It will be interesting to see the other members of the panel selected by the CAC.

