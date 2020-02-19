Cheteshwar Pujara signs for Gloucestershire

Cheteshwar Pujara will feature for Gloucestershire in the first six matches of the County Championship in England.

Pujara, a top-order batsman, who is known for batting long periods, will bring his experience to a Gloucestershire side which will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Pujara is currently seventh in the ICC Test Batting rankings, sitting only two points behind Australia’s David Warner. "I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The Club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success," Pujara said in a statement issued by the club.

"I am grateful to the Club for giving me this opportunity and cannot wait to get to Bristol to meet my teammates and score some runs. I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that whilst continuing to improve my game."

Pujara has an incredible batting average of 49.48 in Test cricket with 206 not out being his high score, which he made against England in his home state of Gujarat, India. He has previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.