T10 League: Chris Lynn dazzles yet again for Maratha Arabians

Employing a strategy he summed up simply as “see ball, hit ball,” Chris Lynn went on a six-hitting spree to come close to hitting a century for the second time in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here. His 33-ball 89 helped Maratha Arabians defeat Delhi Bulls by 30 runs to clinch a playoff spot.

Lynn’s nonchalant, robot-like hits for six were mostly through the long-on, long-off, and deep midwicket areas. Bulls’ bowling was decimated but perhaps an overdose of overpitched deliveries did not help. All the bowlers, but particularly spinners Adil Rashid and Mohammad Nabi, were at the receiving end of his marauding display. After the defeat, Bulls’ coach Stephen Fleming admitted: “Today we were defensive, and when that happens, we make mistakes.”

Despite the efforts of the DJ and some drummers, the buzz, however, contrasted with the display as there wasn’t much of a crowd in the late afternoon. The gathering filled up as the skies darkened and floodlights took over. Tom Banton’s knock of 80 (28b, 9x4, 6x6) was therefore greeted with a lot more buzz. Thanks to his blitzkrieg, his team, Qalandars, gained a 32-run win and gave itself a good chance of making it through to the playoffs.

Karnataka Tuskers, on the other hand, was virtually knocked out by the defeat.

(The writer is in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Abu Dhabi T10 League).