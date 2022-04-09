Chris Silverwood appointed as Sri Lanka men's team head coach

Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka men's national team for two years, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Saturday.

Silverwood was recently sacked as Head Coach of England's Men’s team following a 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, a role he was given in October 2019, having previously been the England Men’s bowling coach working under then Head Coach Trevor Bayliss when England won the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019.

Silverwood has played six Tests and seven ODIs for England and played county cricket for Yorkshire and Middlesex.

His first competitive assignment with the Sri Lanka National team will be the upcoming Test series away in Bangladesh.