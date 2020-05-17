Cricket Cricket Club cricket set to resume in Australia from June 6 Cricketers will not be allowed to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball in the competition and DCM group is exploring various options. PTI Melbourne 17 May, 2020 11:28 IST Kookaburra’s research and development centre in Australia has been working on a product to replace the traditional methods of polishing a ball that could be controlled and managed by the match umpire. - Twitter @KookaburraCkt PTI Melbourne 17 May, 2020 11:28 IST Competitive cricket is set to resume in Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck the globe when the Darwin and District Cricket Competition season begins with a T20 tournament from June 6.Cricketers will not be allowed to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball in the competition and Darwin Cricket Management (DCM) group is exploring various options, including having umpires involved in ball-shining using a wax applicator.Clubs will be required to complete a COVID-19 safety plan assessment and submit it to the Northern Territory Government before they can play. Some details are still being worked out with Cricket Australia, according to a report on cricket.com.au. Data: Highs and lows of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 “The ICC is working really closely with all the cricket bodies around the world in terms of finding new ways,” DCM chair Lachlan Baird told ABC Grandstand.“We’re confident we will haver clear guidelines from CA with what is and isn’t going to be allowed.”“Some consideration is now being given to whether things like that wax applicator will become part of cricket’s new normal. And whether it will move way from the ball being shined — a dark mysterious art that happens in the outfield — to a more formalised process that happens with the umpires being involved.”The use of wax would contravene current regulations unless a change is approved by the ICC, but would be a far safer and hygienic process amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sunil Gavaskar: BCCI right in suspending IPL Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood strongly feel shining the red ball is imperative to keep a balance between bat and ball.Ball manufacturer Kookaburra last month suggested using a pocket-sized sponge applicator. It could either be applied by umpires or simply overseen by them. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos