Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy, Senior Women's T20 Trophy to be held between March-May

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed state units that the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women's T20 Trophy will be played between March and May.

In a letter to state units, which Sportstar has seen, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, "As we completed Round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2021-22, it gives me immense pleasure to apprise you that Sr Women's T20 Trophy and Col. CK Nayudu Trophy shall take place during the months of March-May, 2022. The BCCI will share the draw of the tournaments and bio-safety protocols in due course."

However, there is no update on the Cooch Behar Trophy that had to be paused while it was in the knockout stage in January due to the third wave of Covid-19. The Women's T20 tournament was to be held around February before it was postponed.

But now, with the COVID-19 situation improving, the Board resumed the Ranji Trophy last week.

"We have been conducting training sessions keeping in mind the fact that the tournaments will resume shortly. We are awaiting the details and the venues," a state unit official said.