Coronavirus: No decision on Asia Cup yet

Even as the cloud of uncertainty looms large over the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council and the member nations are yet to take a call on the future of the tournament.

With the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic leading to the postponement of major sporting events across the world, including the Tokyo Olympics, there were speculations that the Asia Cup -- which is scheduled to be held in September -- would also be called off.

But speaking to Sportstar on Monday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani clarified that no decision has been taken yet. “There has not been any discussion on the matter yet. Nothing has been decided,” Mani said.

READ| Kohli, Anushka pledge support to fight COVID-19 pandemic

As per the original ACC policy, the official hosting rights for this year’s tournament are with the PCB, but with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its players to Pakistan, there was a possibility that the tournament could have been played at a neutral venue.

The ACC board was to take a decision earlier this month, but the meeting -- scheduled to be held in Dubai -- was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was decided that the meeting would be held later this month, but it is yet to happen.

“We haven’t decided on a date for the meeting either. The ACC is monitoring the situation and will take a call accordingly,” Mani said.

Despite repeated attempts, ACC chief, Nazmul Hasan Papon could not be reached for comment. However, some of the top officials from member boards have indicated that a call could only be taken by the end of April.

READ| Coronavirus: CA defers announcement of players contract list by a month

“At this point in time, cricket is the last thing in anyone’s mind. But the member nations and the ACC are keeping an eye on how things go. There is still some time left for the Asia Cup, so a meeting on that could only be held once the situation improves,” the official said.

For now, the people in the know of things indicate that a clearer picture on the fate of the Asia Cup could only be possible once the member associations have a conversation. “Let’s not speculate things. As of now, there is no word on postponement and cancellation and that’s how it is,” one of the senior functionaries of a member board said.