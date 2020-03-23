Cricket Cricket Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. PTI Chennai 23 March, 2020 17:24 IST PTI Chennai 23 March, 2020 17:24 IST The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry.The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.“We stopped cricketing activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry,” the CAP letter said.The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with sporting calendars across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of various events including the IPL in India.The global death toll due to COVID-19 is over 14,000. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos