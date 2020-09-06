Cricket Cricket County match abandoned after player tests positive for COVID-19 Gloucestershire's match against Northamptonshire in the Bob Willis Trophy was abandoned after a Northamptonshire player tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 06 September, 2020 22:02 IST Gloucestershire was 66 for six at lunch when the match was abandoned. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 06 September, 2020 22:02 IST Gloucestershire's match against Northamptonshire in the Bob Willis Trophy was abandoned on Sunday after a Northamptonshire player tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday.The match was underway when it came to light that the player, who did not travel with the squad to Bristol, had tested positive and other members of the squad had been in contact with him in the last 48 hours.“The match officials, following agreement from both participating clubs, called off the match as a precaution due to a COVID-19 related issue,” the ECB said in a statement.Gloucestershire was 66-6 at lunch when the match was abandoned. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos