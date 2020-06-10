COVID-19: KSCA hopes to resume cricket from July

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) hopes to resume the cricket season — put off for a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic — in the first week for July.

The KSCA announced that it has worked out a tentative revised calendar for tournaments. However, resumption of cricket activities is dependent on the pandemic situation normalising in time.

READ| Yere Goud to continue as Karnataka coach

The KSCA will also formulate a Standard Operating Procedure of do's and dont's, which will be implemented for matches and training.

On May 20, the Karnataka government had declared that sports activities barring swimming, kabaddi and boxing can resume in the state without spectators. The guidelines further stated that sports clubs are required to follow the safety guidelines including thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing norms. Restaurant and lodging in such clubs should, however, remain shut.