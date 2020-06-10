Cricket Cricket COVID-19: KSCA hopes to resume cricket from July The KSCA will also formulate a Standard Operating Procedure of do's and dont's, which will be implemented for matches and training. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 10 June, 2020 21:53 IST The KSCA will work closely with the state government, and is committed to provide any other necessary support to fight the coronavirus pandemic. - G. P. Sampath Kumar Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 10 June, 2020 21:53 IST The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) hopes to resume the cricket season — put off for a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic — in the first week for July. The KSCA announced that it has worked out a tentative revised calendar for tournaments. However, resumption of cricket activities is dependent on the pandemic situation normalising in time. READ| Yere Goud to continue as Karnataka coach The KSCA will also formulate a Standard Operating Procedure of do's and dont's, which will be implemented for matches and training. On May 20, the Karnataka government had declared that sports activities barring swimming, kabaddi and boxing can resume in the state without spectators. The guidelines further stated that sports clubs are required to follow the safety guidelines including thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing norms. Restaurant and lodging in such clubs should, however, remain shut. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos