Cricket Cricket Covid-19: ICA raises Rs 78 lakh, extends help to 57 needy cricketers As many as 1,750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India’s first-ever players’ association which came into being last year. PTI NEW DELHI 20 June, 2020 17:47 IST The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has managed to raise Rs 78 lakh and will provide financial assistance to 57 needy cricketers as they battle COVID-19.. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 20 June, 2020 17:47 IST Boosted by significant contributions, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has managed to raise ₹78 lakh and will provide financial assistance to 57 needy cricketers as they battle COVID-19. The ICA had originally planned to help 25 to 30 former players, who are struggling for funds. The new batch of 24 beneficiaries include blind cricketer Shekhar Naik.READ| ICA extends financial assistance to 36 former cricketers Cricketers who don’t have jobs, who don’t get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help. Greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among those who have contributed to the cause.As many as 1,750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India’s first-ever players’ association which came into being last year.The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos