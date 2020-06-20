Covid-19: ICA raises Rs 78 lakh, extends help to 57 needy cricketers

Boosted by significant contributions, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has managed to raise ₹78 lakh and will provide financial assistance to 57 needy cricketers as they battle COVID-19. The ICA had originally planned to help 25 to 30 former players, who are struggling for funds. The new batch of 24 beneficiaries include blind cricketer Shekhar Naik.

Cricketers who don’t have jobs, who don’t get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help. Greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among those who have contributed to the cause.

As many as 1,750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India’s first-ever players’ association which came into being last year.

The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations.