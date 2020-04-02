Coronavirus: ECB could lose over 300 million pounds if no cricket takes place

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stands to lose over 300 million pounds if no cricket is played in the upcoming season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief executive Tom Harrison has said.

In another development, England’s centrally contracted players appear to have said no to the ECB’s offer of taking a 20 percent pay cut as part of board’s plans to combat the financial challenges arising out of the pandemic, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The ECB on Tuesday announced a 61 million support package to tackle the ongoing crisis.

In a letter of Professional Cricketers’ Association chief Tony Irish, Harrison expressed his concerns on the long-term impact of the pandemic.

“The pandemic is biggest challenge the sport has faced in the modern era although the full extent and impact of the pandemic on cricket is as yet unknown, it is already clear that it will be extremely significant,” wrote Harrison.