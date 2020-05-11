Hyderabad Cricket Association resumes office after 50 days

Hyderabad Cricket Association began functioning in a formal way at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday. The lockdown has been relaxed and 30 per cent of the staff is allowed to report to duty in private organisations.



“After 50 days of lockdown, we have invited 30 per cent of the staff who can play a significant role in charting out the future course of action for the coming season ahead,” HCA Secretary R. Vijayanand informed Sportstar.



Among those who attended the office today included the secretary, vice-president K. John Manoj and the treasurer Surender Agarwal.

READ| Working closely with UK government to resume cricket: ECB



The curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar along with a few administrative staff members were also there to kickstart the crucial work for the season ahead.



“Tentatively, we have decided to hire the services of qualified coaches online for the benefit of the cricketers during the remaining phase of the lockdown and also if necessary for longer duration. The modalities will be finalised soon with the Apex Council taking a final call,” the secretary informed.