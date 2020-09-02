CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders maintain unbeaten streak with win over Jamaica Tallawahs

Kieron Pollard and Colin Munro scored 71 runs off the last five overs to set up Trinbago Knight Riders’ seventh straight win in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday.

The first-placed Knight Riders scored 184 for four on Tuesday and then went on to restrict the Jamaica Tallawahs to 165 for six to win the match by 19 runs as the tournament returned to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba after 10 games at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Munro top-scored for Trinbago with 65 before the home team’s spinners took over to hold back the Tallawahs, with Pakistan-born Australian Fawad Ahmed taking 2-12 and Trinidadian left-armer Akeal Hosein returning 1-18.

Trinbago scored quickly with Munro and Pollard joining together at the end of the innings after Sunil Narine’s 11-ball 29 at the top of the order.

The margin of defeat would have been much greater if not for a late 65-run partnership between Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite.

Trinbago’s unbeaten run has given it a four-point lead over the St. Lucia Zouks and a six-point buffer over the third-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors (93-2) beat the Barbados Tridents (92 all out) by eight wickets in the second match on Tuesday.