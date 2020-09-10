Cricket CPL 2020 FINAL LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks CPL T20 2020 final score: Catch the live commentary, updates, and highlights from the summit clash between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. Team Sportstar TAROUBA Last Updated: 10 September, 2020 17:48 IST The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the St Lucia Zouks in the final of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (File Photo). - TWITTER (CPL) Team Sportstar TAROUBA Last Updated: 10 September, 2020 17:48 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. LIVE UPDATES: FIRST INNINGSPLAYING XIs:Trinbago Knight Riders: St Lucia Zouks: TOSS UPDATE: SQUADSTrinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.CPL T20 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRTrinbago Knight Riders10100201.294Guyana Amazon Warriors1064120.600St Lucia Zouks106412-0.021Jamaica Tallawahs10367-0.245Barbados Tridents10376-0.253St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots10183-1.498WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS VS ST LUCIA ZOUKS LIVE?The Caribbean Premier League 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming online will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game is available on sportstar.thehindu.com