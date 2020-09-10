CPL 2020 FINAL LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

LIVE UPDATES:



FIRST INNINGS

PLAYING XIs:



Trinbago Knight Riders: St Lucia Zouks:

TOSS UPDATE:

SQUADS



Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.



St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 10 10 0 20 1.294 Guyana Amazon Warriors 10 6 4 12 0.600 St Lucia Zouks 10 6 4 12 -0.021 Jamaica Tallawahs 10 3 6 7 -0.245 Barbados Tridents 10 3 7 6 -0.253 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10 1 8 3 -1.498



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS VS ST LUCIA ZOUKS LIVE?



The Caribbean Premier League 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming online will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game is available on sportstar.thehindu.com