Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Score: CPL 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

7.05 pm: If St. Kitts and Nevis loses today, it will be out of the competition.

TOSS: Jamaica wins the toss and elects to bowl.

6.50 pm: Jamaica's spin twins Mujeeb ur Rahman (13 wickets) and Sandeep Lamichhane (10 wickets) are its top performing bowlers.

6.45 pm: Jamaica opener Glenn Phillips is the top-run scorer this tournament with 248 runs and has two fifties to his name. St Kitts and Nevis' opener Ewin Lewis is the side's top scorer with 202 runs and has a highest score of 89.

6.40 pm: It remains to be seen if Jamaica will continue to use Andre Russell only as a batsman today. In the 19-run defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders, Russell came in at No. 6 and smashed an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls.

TOSS scheduled for 7 pm (IST), play to begin at 7.30 pm.

Jamaica is currently fourth (MP: 7, W: 3, L: 4, PT: 6) on the points table, while St Kitts and Nevis is placed last at 6th (MP: 8, W: 1, L: 7, PT: 2).

Check out our latest Magazine ebook by clicking here. (Special edition in celebration of India great M.S. Dhoni)

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill, and will take place in Trinidad & Tobago.

SQUADS Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonnar, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua De Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.