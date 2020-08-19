CPL 2020 LIVE score: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks; focus on Russell, Nabi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

- St. Lucia Zouks coach Andy Flower has said the players switch on their competitive spirit once on the field and they forget the stands are empty. Read the full interview here.

The Carribean Premier League (CPL) is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.

To read our latest Magazine ebook: click here

SQUADS Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD.