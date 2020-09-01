CPL 2020 LIVE score: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill, and will take place in Trinidad & Tobago.

SQUADS Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan. Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonnar, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD.

