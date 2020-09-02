Caribbean Premier League, TKR vs SKN Live Score: Trinbago the hot favourite against bottom-placed St Kitts

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the CPL T20 contest between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

. Munro is so far the highest run-getter for the Knight Riders, with Pollard following close behind. But Pollard has an average of 62.50 and a strike-rate of 189. Can he light up the Brian Lara Cricket Academy with his fireworks once again?

. A half-century from Colin Munro and cameos from Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard helped ensure Trinbago Knight Riders continued its winning streak on Tuesday. It's unbeaten so far in this tournament, and today it faces the team placed bottom of the points table, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. A one-sided encounter? We'll find out in a while.



#STATATTACK

Highest run-getter: Glenn Phillips (248)

Glenn Phillips (248) Highest wicket-taker: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (13)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (13) Highest individual score: Nicholas Pooran (100)

Nicholas Pooran (100) Best bowling figures: Mohammad Nabi (5/15)

Mohammad Nabi (5/15) Best economy: Kevin Sinclair (2.75)

Kevin Sinclair (2.75) Most fours: Colin Munro (25)

Colin Munro (25) Most sixes: Kieron Pollard (17)

Kieron Pollard (17) Most runs in 2020 by team: Barbados Tridents (1078)

Barbados Tridents (1078) Most wickets in 2020 by team: Jamaica Tallawahs (50)



SQUADS



Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Jayden Seals, Dwayne Bravo, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Tim Seifert. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Sohail Tanvir, Ewin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Ben Dunk, Nicholas Kelly, Jahmar Hamilton, Imran Khan, Kieran Powell.



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 7 7 0 14 0.697 St Lucia Zouks 7 5 2 10 0.488 Guyana Amazon Warriors 8 4 4 8 0.218 Jamaica Tallawahs 7 3 4 6 -0.122 Barbados Tridents 8 2 6 4 -0.143 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 7 1 6 2 -1.014



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS



The Caribbean Premier League match Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game is available on sportstar.thehindu.com.