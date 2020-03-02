CAC likely to shortlist candidates for selector's job on Tuesday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will meet at the Board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday and is likely to short-list the candidates for the role of national selectors.

“We have been asked to be in Mumbai on Tuesday for a meeting. I don’t know the details of the meeting,” Madan Lal, who is one of the members of the CAC, told Sportstar. The other two members of the committee are RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

After two members of the national selection committee -- MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda -- ended their terms, the Board had invited applications to fill up the vacant positions.

The CAC was appointed on January 31 and on Tuesday, the three-member panel will meet for the first time. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also likely to be present for the meeting. Even though some of the well-placed sources indicated that Board chief Sourav Ganguly too could be a part of the meeting, it is still not clear. Despite repeated attempts, the Board chief wasn’t available for a comment.

Sportstar had earlier reported that nearly 44 candidates had sent out their applications for the two vacant slots. However, some of the top candidates confirmed to this publication that they are yet to hear anything from the Board.

Last week, Ganguly had told this publication that the new members will be included in the selection panel much in time before the ODI series against South Africa -- which gets underway later this month.