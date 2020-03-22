COVID-19 insurance cover for CAB cricketers and officials

In the wake of the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has insured its cricketers and match officials for the COVID-19 virus.

“We are with our players, scorers and umpires as the world is witnessing COVID-19 outbreak. Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments.

"It would also cover women players playing for Bengal and ex-cricketers who represented Bengal senior men’s team,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.