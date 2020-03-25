COVID-19: CAB donates Rs 25 lakh to Bengal's Emergency Relief Fund

With India under lockdown for the next three weeks to combat the pandemic COVID-19 virus, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has come forward by donating Rs 25 lakh towards the state's Emergency Relief Fund.

"We are perhaps going through the darkest phase of human civilization. Cricket stands for unity. It also stands for humanity. Therefore, on behalf of CAB, we have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for now to the Emergency Relief Fund to be used in combating this disease.

"As a responsible institution, it is our duty to stand by the administration and help them eradicate this disease," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

The secretary of CAB, Snehashis Ganguly said: "Thanks to the proactiveness of our government both at the state and centre; we have been successful in implementing a countrywide lockdown but a lot more needs to be done. Hence, we have come forward for the sake of the people in this time of crisis."