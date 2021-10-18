Dodemaide added to Australia's National Selection Panel

Former Australian pace bowler Tony Dodemaide was added to the National Selection Panel. He will join Chairman George Bailey and head coach Justin Langer.

Dodemaide expressed excitement on his appointment.



“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a contribution not only in the immediate tournaments and series but also to help chart the medium to longer term course of the Australian men’s teams,” Dodemaide said.



“I can’t wait to offer my experience in cricket as a player and in management to assist George (Bailey) and JL (Langer) but also the wider Australian cricket high performance network.



“Throughout my cricket journey I have often been close to high performance and selection, so I feel well suited to and prepared for this role.”

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams, welcomed Dodemaide’s return to Australian cricket.

“Tony led a field of very strong candidates and we are thrilled to have him join the NSP at an important and exciting period for the Australian men’s team.



“He is an ideal fit for the selector role at this time and brings skills and experience that will complement George and Justin while adding value to the team and high performance area more broadly.”

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: India mentor Dhoni joins squad

Dodemaide featured 10 Tests and 24 ODIs for Australia, taking 6-58 in his first Test match against New Zealand while scoring a half century on debut.

He played 93 Sheffield Shield games for Victoria before moving to administration as MCC Head of Cricket at Lord’s, CEO of Western Australian Cricket and then the long-term boss of Cricket Victoria.



As Cricket Victoria CEO he led the redevelopment of Victorian cricket’s home at Junction Oval, turning the historic facility and home of the St Kilda Cricket Club into a world class venue for playing, training and administering the game in the state.

He is currently General Manager of Hockey One, the new elite national competition for Australian hockey and will step down from that position to join the selection panel in mid-November.