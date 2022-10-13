Cricket

Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review

Warner was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by CA after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 07:16 IST
13 October, 2022 07:16 IST
There have been calls this year from current and former players for the leadership ban to be dropped to allow Warner to be considered for the vacancy as Australia’s one-day international captain.

There have been calls this year from current and former players for the leadership ban to be dropped to allow Warner to be considered for the vacancy as Australia’s one-day international captain. | Photo Credit: JAMES WORSFOLD

Warner was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by CA after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Cricket Australia (CA) looks set to revoke David Warner’s lifetime ban from leadership positions after announcing that the body’s integrity code would be reviewed at Friday’s board meeting as a “first step” to his rehabilitation.

The now 35-year-old batter was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by CA after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

There have been calls this year from current and former players for the leadership ban to be dropped to allow Warner to be considered for the vacancy as Australia’s one-day international captain.

“The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution,” CA chair Lachlan Henderson told a news conference after Thursday’s annual general meeting.

Also Read
ENG vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Malan hits 82 as England beats Australia by eight runs

“The first step in terms of David’s leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made.”

Any player who accepts a sanction under the current integrity code, as Warner did, forgoes the right to a later review of the punishment.

Henderson and chief executive Nick Hockley said they felt it was important the code recognised that sanctioned players could change.

“We are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time,” Hockley told reporters.

“Pending tomorrow’s discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board.”

Henderson added that the review would be undertaken “as quickly as practicable”.

“It’s not in anyone’s interest for us to delay,” he said. “It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David.”

Warner, a former test vice-captain, has said he would regard the offer of a leadership role for his country as a “privilege”.

At the AGM, CA announced a A$5.1 million ($3.20 million) net loss for the 2021-22 financial year, blaming a 3.5% drop in revenue largely on a slump in the international sports media rights market.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us