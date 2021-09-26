India beats Australia by two wickets to end 26-match ODI unbeaten streak

India defeated Australia by two wickets in the third and final Women's ODI in Mackay on Sunday to register its first points in the bilateral rubber and end Australia's winning streak of 26 ODI matches.

Chasing 265 runs for victory, maiden fifties from Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia took India home with Jhulan Goswami scoring the winning runs that earned the visitors a consolation win in the series.

Batting first, Australia posted 264 for 9 in 50 overs, on the back of half-centuries from Beth Mooney (52 off 64) and Ashleigh Gardner (67 off 62). Goswami (3 for 37) and Pooja Vastrakar (3 for 46) were the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Verma, first with Smriti Mandhana (22 off 25) and then with Bhatia (64 off 69) put India's chase on course.

But a middle-order slump threatened India's win before the lower-order, led by Deepti Sharma (31 off 30) and Sneh Rana (30 off 25) brought the visitors back in the game.

Rana fell in the dying moments, but Goswami, who was later adjudged the player of the match, sealed the game with a lofted boundary in the final over of the match.