Proteas paceman Ngidi set to miss Boxing Day Test

South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi is set to miss the first Test against England due to a hamstring injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday revealed Ngidi sustained a "significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear" during Tshwane Spartans' warm-up for the Mzansi Super League (MSL T20) play-off against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Friday.

The 23-year-old quick has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final versus Paarl Rocks on Monday.

READ : IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings retains Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi looks unlikely to feature in the Boxing Day Test at the start of a new Proteas era under head coach Mark Boucher and it remains to be seen when he will be available to return.

CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said: "Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday.

"Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final.

"He will commence his rehab and return to play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team."

Ngidi has been plagued by a series of injuries early in his career, most recently damaging his hamstring during the Cricket World Cup.

South Africa will name its Test squad to face England on Monday.