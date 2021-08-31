Cricket Cricket Jaffer, bowlers star in Mumbai's 231-run win over Oman Jaffer's stroke-filed 122 and an impressive show by the bowlers helped Mumbai rout Oman by 231 runs in the second ODI on Monday. Team Sportstar Muscat 31 August, 2021 19:32 IST Put into bat, Mumbai rode on Jaffer's 122 off 114 balls and an equally impressive unbeaten 73 off 70 balls by Sujit Nayak to post an imposing 300/8. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar Muscat 31 August, 2021 19:32 IST Armaan Jaffer’s hundred, his quickfire 122-run partnership with Sujit Nayak and Mohit Avasthi’s lethal spell meant Mumbai took an unassailable lead in the three-match series against Oman with a 231-run drubbing in the second one-day match on Tuesday.Thanks to Jaffer’s 122 (114b, 11x4, 3x6) and big-hitter Nayak’s unbeaten 73 (70b, 6x4), Mumbai piled on a total of 300 for eight in its allotted 50 overs in Muscat. Avasthi’s (4/31) ferrocious opening spell set the tone as Oman folded up for a paltry 69 in the 23rd over to hand Mumbai its first one-sided win of the preparatory tour.All four of Avasthi’s wickets were picked in his first four overs, turning the game into a no-contest. With fellow pacer Deepak Shetty (2/9) and left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar (3/21) also chipping in, only two Oman batsmen - Shoaib Khan (10) and Mohammad Nadeem (35) - could register a two-digit score.ALSO READ | Paul Collingwood lauds England openers for sense of calmness Had it not been for Jaffer and Nayak’s breezy partnership, Mumbai’s bowlers may not have had it as easy as it was made out to be. When Nayak joined a set Jaffer at the crease with Mumbai 151 for five in the 31st over, Mumbai was in a bit of trouble.However, the duo not only rescued the side but also plundered the Oman bowlers in the last 10 overs to stitch together 122 runs in less than 17 overs.Brief scores: Mumbai 300/8 in 50 overs (Armaan Jaffer 122, 73 n.o., Chinmay Sutar 37, Mohammad Nadeem 4/67) bt Oman 69 all out in 22.5 overs (Mohammad Nadeem 35, Mohit Avasthi 4/31, Dhrumil Matkar 3/21). Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :