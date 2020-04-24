Photos Happy Birthday Sachin- the Little Maestro turns 47! Sachin Tendulkar may not be celebrating his birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his fans are. Here is the Little Master's stellar career, in pictures. Team Sportstar Chennai 24 April, 2020 14:20 IST Team Sportstar Chennai 24 April, 2020 14:20 IST A 664-run partnership and friends for life | Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar seen here after setting a world record for the unfinished third wicket partnership of 664 runs in the inter-school Harris Shield semifinals against St. Xavier's, at the Azad Maidan ground in Bombay on February 27, 1988, breaking the earlier record set in 1914 in Victoria. Vinod Kambli scored 349 while Sachin Tendulkar scored 326, both unbeaten. Tendulkar just 15 and Kambli 16, both studied at Shardashram Vidyamandir in Mumbai. Photo: THOMAS ROCHA 1/10 Sachin, in his debut series, was struck on the face when he ducked unsuccessfully to avoid a short ball from Waqar Younis that did not rise as anticipated. He ended up with a bloody nose. He batted on after receiving medical attention on the ground itself and made 57, his first fifty, on the day four of the fourth and final Test match between India and Pakistan at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot on December 13, 1989. Photo: V.V.Krishnan 2/10 Sachin is seen here after an unbeaten 119-run knock during the second Test match against England, played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England on August 14, 1990. This was Tendulkar's maiden Test century and he was all of seventeen years then. Photo: ALL SPORT 3/10 One hell of a gamble and a surprising pay-off | An out-of-form Tendulkar was called on to bowl the last over of the Hero Cup semifinal against South Africa in 1993. The Proteas needed six runs to win (chasing 196). Three dot balls, a run out and a failed boundary attempt saw India clinch this thriller by two runs at the Eden Gardens. The Little Master famously said, "When in Kolkata we used to have a joke running around -- 'Pehle do wicket lelo, baki ke aath wickets crowd le leta hai' (first take the first two wickets, the crowd will look after the rest)." Photo: V.V.Krishnan 4/10 The chink in a charmed legacy - captaincy | Sachin won just four of the 25 Tests and 23 of the 73 ODIs he led the team for, over two stints of captaincy. He went on to relinquish the role, saying it affected him personally, struggling to turn off when he was with family. This image though is from the Pepsi Challenger Trophy one-off ODI vs South Africa in 1996. Sachin, also captain of the side for this game, was awarded the 'Man of the Match' trophy for his 114-run knock against the Proteas in Mumbai. Photo: V.V.Krishnan 5/10 When God met the Don | Sachin met Australian legend, Sir Donald Bradman and celebrated his 90th birthday with the veteran at his Adelaide home in 1998. Shane Warne was also part of the party. Bradman maintained that he watched Sachin play on TV and found a similarity between them in terms of stroke play, compactness and technique. Photo: AP 6/10 For his exploits in the game and his influence beyond it, Sachin Tendulkar was honoured with the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna - in 2014. Photo: AFP 7/10 Sachin was part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 2011. Right after India won, the team carried him on their shoulders for a victory lap around the Wankhede. This moment was honoured at the Laureus Awards earlier this year as the sporting moment of this millennium! Photo: K.R.Deepak 8/10 100/100 in centuries for the Maestro. In 2012, Sachin scored his hundredth century during an Asia Cup ODI game between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photo: AFP 9/10 With the Windies visiting in 2013, Sachin played his 200th and final Test match after which he bid the game farewell in all formats. His are huge and impossible shoes to fill but Sachin left the game with a legacy worth attempting to emulate, with over 34,000 runs and a million memories to boot! Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 10/10