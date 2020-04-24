Happy Birthday Sachin- the Little Maestro turns 47!

The chink in a charmed legacy - captaincy | Sachin won just four of the 25 Tests and 23 of the 73 ODIs he led the team for, over two stints of captaincy. He went on to relinquish the role, saying it affected him personally, struggling to turn off when he was with family. This image though is from the Pepsi Challenger Trophy one-off ODI vs South Africa in 1996. Sachin, also captain of the side for this game, was awarded the 'Man of the Match' trophy for his 114-run knock against the Proteas in Mumbai. Photo: V.V.Krishnan

