Photos KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020: Rohit, Pollard set up massive win over Punjab - in pictures Rohit Sharma's stellar knock supported by a late surge from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helps Mumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs as it moved to the top of the table. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 02 October, 2020 11:12 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 02 October, 2020 11:12 IST Back with a bang | After a night to forget in Sharjah, Sheldon Cottrell returned with a wicket-maiden off the first over where he castled Quinton de Kock with a beauty. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/10 SKY misses the limit | Suryakumar Yadav missed out on going big once again as he ran himself out for the second time in three matches. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/10 The Hitman master-class | Rohit Sharma's 45-ball 70 bailed MI out of jail as he smashed Punjab's bowlers all over the park. Photo: BCCI/IPL 3/10 Right back at You | Kieron Pollard instantly refers a decision given against him by umpire Virender Sharma. Polly turned out to be right! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/10 Engine-room flares up! The middle-order duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were back to their best as they smoked 67 of 23 deliveries. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/10 A Trans-Tasman Union | Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham combined to dismiss Rohit Sharma at the boundary line. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/10 Back to basics for Bumrah | Shattered stumps are a familiar aesthetic for the MI pacer and he was back to doing what he does best against KXIP. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/10 Rahul vs Rahul | Punjab's hopes of a resurgence were doomed when skipper KL Rahul fell to his namesake after finding his stumps rattled. Photo: BCCI/IPL 8/10 Making up for Malinga | James Pattinson, who came in to his first IPL stint as a replacement for Lasith Malinga, now has five wickets in four games, keeping proven contenders like Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell McClenaghan on the bench. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 9/10 Job well done | MI's bowlers were clinical in their approach as they restricted a dynamic Punjab lineup comfortably. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 10/10