Photos RR vs KKR, IPL 2020: Gill, Mavi and Nagarkoti star as KKR outfoxes Rajasthan - in pictures Rajasthan's dream start to the season was given a quick jolt by the Knight Riders in an all-round display of might as Smith & Co. was beaten by 37 runs. Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 01 October, 2020 09:53 IST Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 01 October, 2020 09:53 IST No run Narine | Is the Narine gamble at the top slowly tapering off for Kolkata? Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/10 Leading the race | A near flawless Shubman Gill was once again the cornerstone of the KKR batting as he led it to a superior total. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/10 'Any more tricks up your sleeve to get 'em out?' Steve Smith looked to Rahul Tewatia to come good, with the ball this time. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/10 There's one, skip | Rahul Tewatia reacts after dismissing Nitish Rana. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/10 Make way for the Jofra Express! There was no escaping Archer's pace as he removed Gill up top and Dinesh Karthik later on. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/10 Livewire on the field | Sanju Samson took a stunning catch to dismiss Pat Cummins. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/10 Pat on the back | In their first meeting at opposite ends, Pat Cummins had his Aussie teammate Steve Smith's number (probably thrice) in a fiery over. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/10 Amateurs to Heavy-weights | Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were in top-form as the duo derailed the Royals chase, sharing four wickets and three catches between them. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/10 All the King Khan's men! Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan was a happy camper as his side beat the Royals by a fair margin. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 9/10 There's something about the Currans! In a chase stifled by the top-order, Tom Curran notched up his first IPL half-century in a bid to reduce the weight of defeat. Impressive, even if in vain. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 10/10