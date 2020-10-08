Photos KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020: Tripathi powers KKR to win over CSK - in pictures Rahul Tripathi's outstanding 51-ball 81 propeled KKR to 167 which eventually proved enough in Abu Dhabi as Dhoni's men bat to lose from a winning position. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 08 October, 2020 16:18 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 08 October, 2020 16:18 IST Another Rahul joins the party | After KL Rahul's thunderous form and Rahul Tewatia's miracle finish against KXIP, Rahul Tripathi hogged the limelight with a brilliant 81 that saved KKR from the brink of a batting collapse. 1/9 One sigh, two emotions | Karn Sharma seemed to be a relieved man after dismissing Nitish Rana on his return to side with Rahul Tripathi reacting in despair. He later also removed Sunil Narine. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/9 Good old days | Shardul Thakur's new routines will see him jumping over the advertisement bars time and again to fetch the ball. Back to Gully cricket days! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/9 Wily MSD's gift for birthday boy Bravo | In the penultimate ball of the KKR innings, Dhoni removed his right glove to have a shy at the stumps but a searing ball was coming his way. MS dived to catch off the rebound as he became the keeper with the most catches in the IPL while Dwayne Bravo had his 150th IPL wicket. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/9 Calypso moves are back | Dwayne Bravo returned to wicket-taking form as his 3/37 restricted KKR to 167. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/9 Watson finds his touch | After a cracking return to form against KXIP, Shane Watson backed it up with another half-century. His dismissal, however, led to an inexplicable scenario as CSK's middle-order struggled to get going. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/9 The painful script | As much as MS loves his match 'scripts', the maverick's season with the bat witnessed another low as he failed to close out a game that had CSK's name written all over it. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/9 Jaded Jadhav fails to pull the trigger | With the chase slowly strangling CSK, Kedar Jadhav's sluggish innings took the game away from his side. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/9 The incredible heist | KKR's tightened bowling in the second half coupled with a sluggish display from the CSK middle-order, handed Karthik's boys a surprise win as KKR lifted itself to third spot on the table. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 9/9