KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020: Tripathi powers KKR to win over CSK - in pictures

Wily MSD's gift for birthday boy Bravo | In the penultimate ball of the KKR innings, Dhoni removed his right glove to have a shy at the stumps but a searing ball was coming his way. MS dived to catch off the rebound as he became the keeper with the most catches in the IPL while Dwayne Bravo had his 150th IPL wicket. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20

4/9