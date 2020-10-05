Photos IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: Watson, du Plessis smash Punjab bowlers as wounded CSK completes a roaring comeback - in pictures Shane Watson's auspicious return to form alongside another half-century from du Plessis', helped CSK turn the tide in a massive 10-wicket win over Kings XI. Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 05 October, 2020 10:53 IST Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 05 October, 2020 10:53 IST Sharing the Trade | Is MS passing on some of the Leader-Keeper powers to his protege, KL Rahul? Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/9 Online classes? It does not seem much of anything else as a displeased Sam Curran looks on! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/9 KL storm continues | Punjab skipper Rahul breached the 300-run mark with yet another half-century. Rahul, however, failed to accelerate as Punjab fell short of posting a hefty total on the board. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/9 Ton in the Gloves | MS Dhoni completed a diving catch to dismiss KL Rahul and bagged his 100th catch in the IPL - second wicketkeeper to the feat behind Dinesh Karthik. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/9 Thakur's double-strike | Shardul Thakur's fine spell at the death had him remove a well-set Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul to restrict the Punjab innings to 178. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/9 'Either way, I don't care' | Sarfaraz Khan's unpredictable ramp shot aimed over fine-leg, eventually beats the man at short third-man for a boundary! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/9 D-Day in Dubai | Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis set out for the chase as CSK aims to cover the blemishes of a sluggish start to the season. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/9 Solid from start to finish. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson quashed the Punjab bowlers as the duo registered CSK's highest-ever partnership. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/9 Watt-show | Shane Watson responded to the management's faith in him with a thunderous, unbeaten innings of 83 to power CSK to a roaring win. 9/9