IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: Watson, du Plessis smash Punjab bowlers as wounded CSK completes a roaring comeback - in pictures

Shane Watson's auspicious return to form alongside another half-century from du Plessis', helped CSK turn the tide in a massive 10-wicket win over Kings XI.

Dubai (UAE) 05 October, 2020 10:53 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Sharing the Trade | Is MS passing on some of the Leader-Keeper powers to his protege, KL Rahul? Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
1/9
Online classes? It does not seem much of anything else as a displeased Sam Curran looks on! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
2/9
KL storm continues | Punjab skipper Rahul breached the 300-run mark with yet another half-century. Rahul, however, failed to accelerate as Punjab fell short of posting a hefty total on the board. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
3/9
Ton in the Gloves | MS Dhoni completed a diving catch to dismiss KL Rahul and bagged his 100th catch in the IPL - second wicketkeeper to the feat behind Dinesh Karthik. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
4/9
Thakur's double-strike | Shardul Thakur's fine spell at the death had him remove a well-set Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul to restrict the Punjab innings to 178. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
5/9
'Either way, I don't care' | Sarfaraz Khan's unpredictable ramp shot aimed over fine-leg, eventually beats the man at short third-man for a boundary! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
6/9
D-Day in Dubai | Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis set out for the chase as CSK aims to cover the blemishes of a sluggish start to the season. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
7/9
Solid from start to finish. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson quashed the Punjab bowlers as the duo registered CSK's highest-ever partnership. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
8/9
Watt-show | Shane Watson responded to the management's faith in him with a thunderous, unbeaten innings of 83 to power CSK to a roaring win.
9/9
