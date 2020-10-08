Photos MI vs RR, IPL 2020: Suryakumar blitz, Bumrah magic hands Mumbai resounding win over Royals - in pictures The defending champion's consistency has come to the fore in an all-round display of might against Rajasthan Royals as Suryakumar Yadav and Bumrah led its charge to the top. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 08 October, 2020 16:04 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 08 October, 2020 16:04 IST Cricket 101: Do not bowl short to the Hitman. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/10 Tyagi arrives | In his first over at the big stage, teenage sensation Kartik Tyagi froze Quinton de Kock with a towering bouncer. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/10 Surya Storm | After a lull in the first few games, Yadav matched power and class to rack up his first half-century of the season. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/10 Pandya survives, barely | A manic beamer from Jofra Archer nearly squares up Hardik Pandya who managed to evade just in time. The stare says it all! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/10 New ball whirlwind | Jasprit Bumrah opened with the new ball for the first time this season and made an instant impact. Bumrah removed RR captain Steve Smith first up before returning later to register his best IPL figures of 4/20. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/10 Who said we were done with Supersubs? MI's substitute fielder Anukul Roy pulls off a stunner in the absence of Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/10 Buttler in Abu Dhabi, the rest, elsewhere | After moving out from Sharjah with two wins, RR batsmen have failed to get going in Abu Dhabi. RR opener Jos Buttler, however, looked on a different plane as he managed 70 off the Royal's paltry 136. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/10 Polly Blinders | Having waited with his pads on for near eternity to bat but the Yadav-Pandya surge meant Pollard was kept out. Not a man to miss out on the action, Polly gave it all to pull one out of thin air to dismiss a menacing Jos Buttler. He followed it up with a wicket too! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/10 Royal collapse | Rajasthan Royals fell once again in Abu Dhabi in a one-sided affair with Mumbai Indians. Mentor Shane Warne certainly would not be pleased after his side failed to put up a fight. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 9/10 March to the Top | Solid batting, an unchanged bowling lineup and stunning saves on the field. Mumbai has got its act together early on in its title defense bid. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 10/10