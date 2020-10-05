Photos IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Pollard, Pandya brothers provide super finish as Mumbai trounces Warner & Co. - in pictures Quinton de Kock's return to form, backed by a solid finish from Pollard and the Pandya brothers proved too much for Warner and Co. as it was convincingly beaten by 34 runs. Team Sportstar Sharjah (UAE) 05 October, 2020 10:57 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah (UAE) 05 October, 2020 10:57 IST Six and miss | The Hitman welcomed Sandeep Sharma with a magnificent pull shot for six, only to be dismissed the very next ball! 1/9 The crisis man | On a Sharjah belter, Kane Williamson bowled his first IPL over in four years as he managed to stop scoring for a slight period. De Kock and Ishan Kishan, however, greeted him with two sixes in his second over. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/9 Quinny's shaky return | After Rohit's early dismissal, de Kock anchored the innings and scored his first half-century of the season but was far from his best at the middle. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/9 Kaboom | Pollard's solid defense seems to have blown Rashid away! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/9 Kung Fu, blips | Sidharth Kaul had some respite on a forgetful day as he shattered Pandya's stumps. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/9 Every inch counts in Sharjah. Rashid Khan's desperate effort to save a boundary is not enough as Mumbai hit the top gear. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/9 Krunal carnage | In a stellar cameo that pummelled Hyderabad, Pandya smashed two sixes and two fours of the last four deliveries as he powered MI past 200. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/9 Warner's biggie, not enough! The skipper's lone battle at the top was not enough as MI's bowlers chipped in with regular wickets at the other end. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/9 MI on a roll | Yet another clinical performance from Mumbai had it defending a demanding 209 with ease as it won by 34 runs to move to the top of the table. 9/9