RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: Stoinis, Shaw thump RCB bowlers, Rabada continues wicket spree - in pictures

Marcus Stonis' blazing half-century combined with Prithvi Shaw's quick-fire 42 helped Delhi Capitals to a big total while Kagiso Rabada's pace dismantled Kohli's men.

Dubai (UAE) 06 October, 2020 09:39 IST
Shaw on target | Prithvi Shaw provided yet another scorching start as his 44 set the tone for the Capitals' big total. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
Gabbar falters| On a batting paradise, Shikhar Dhawan failed to capitalise on yet another start as his patchy form continued. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
Numero Uno | Isuru Udana made the first breakthrough for RCB as he dismissed Dhawan to cut short a dangerous partnership. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
No stone unturned | It is 2020 and Rishabh Pant seems to have some plan to every ball out there. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
Stoinis' Final Blow | Marcus Stoinis' rollicking half-century pulverised RCB's death bowling as the Capitals nearly breached 200. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
ABD roadblock | In a massive chase, RCB's talisman de Villiers failed to get going as RCB was reduced to 43/3, leaving skipper Kohli waging a lone battle. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
The Delhi despair | Skipper Virat Kohli was not helped with his partners falling cheaply in the chase. Kohli failed to step on the gas as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him on 43. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
Mister Reliable | Kagiso Rabada's glorious wicket-taking streak continued in the IPL. The Capitals paceman has now scalped at least one wicket in his last 19 games! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
The Delhi brigade believes! With a young skipper leading the charge, the Capitals started on a high as it now sits at the top of the league table. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20
