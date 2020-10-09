Photos SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Warner crush Punjab's hopes, Pooran's knock in vain - in pictures Jonny Bairstow and David Warner led the charge as their 160-run partnership set the base for the Sunrisers' attack, eventually beating Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs. Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 09 October, 2020 17:39 IST Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 09 October, 2020 17:39 IST Awesome Twosome | David Warner and Jonny Bairstow revisited their famed formidability as an opening pair with a blistering 160-run partnership that tore apart Punjab's plans. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/10 KL Rahul's men were dazed from the start in a shelling by SRH's powerful duo of Warner and Bairstow. 2/10 Jonny bares the Kings | Jonny Bairstow shut down his critics in style with a smashing 97-run knock. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/10 Nemesis | Punjab's archenemy Warner, smashed his ninth consecutive half-century against them, the most by any batsman against any team in the league! In the process, the he also became the first batsman to post fifty 50-plus scores in IPL history. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/10 The Bishnoi drift | When all seemed lost for the Kings in a Bairstow-Warner storm, young leggie Ravi Bishnoi returned to pick the duo in the same over to reduce the run flow from the Orange Army. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/10 If anyone Kane do it, it's Williamson | Batting at the end of the innings, the Kiwi batsman's 10-ball 20 helped Sunrisers post its first 200+ score of the season. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/10 Confined by the boundary line | With nothing going Punjab's way, it would have liked these two on the field for a moment of magic! Photo: BCCI/IPL20 7/10 Pooran vs Punjab | With none of the top-order batsmen getting a move on, Pooran resorted to clean striking of the ball (three of them towering over 100m). His stroke-filled 77 was, however, not enough as the West Indian kept losing partners at the other end before falling to mounting pressure. 8/10 True to colour | Rashid Khan's figures of 3/12 effectively ended any hope of a successful run chase for Punjab. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 9/10 Orange storm rocks the Kings | With three wins from six matches, the Sunrisers has jumped to third on the points table from out of nowhere! Punjab sit at the bottom with just two points. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 10/10